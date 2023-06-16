Bank of New Hampshire Has $886,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.