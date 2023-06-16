Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

CAH stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 654,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,034. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

