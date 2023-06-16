Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,740. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

