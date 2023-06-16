Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 65,869.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,954 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,998,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

