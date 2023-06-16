Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787,872. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
