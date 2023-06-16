Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 671,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,567. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

