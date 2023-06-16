Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 198,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AOS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 348,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Recommended Stories

