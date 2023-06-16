Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.27. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.