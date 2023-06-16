Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of China stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 71,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,390. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 21.54%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

