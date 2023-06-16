Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of RNW opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.72. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633,475 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after buying an additional 212,982 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 5,886,892 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after buying an additional 1,078,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

