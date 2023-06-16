Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of RNW opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.72. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
