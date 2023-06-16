Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

