Bank of America Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $132.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Oracle by 239.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

