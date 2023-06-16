Bank of America Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $331.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.32 and its 200 day moving average is $321.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

