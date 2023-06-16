BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $10.30 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

