BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $10.30 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY)
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
- Cavco’s Ratings Upside, Cheaper Homes Alternative?
- Analysts Are Raising Price Targets on These 3 Large Caps
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.