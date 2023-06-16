BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,131. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

