BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Acquires 5,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 146,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,940. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

