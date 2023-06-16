Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BAFYY remained flat at $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
Featured Stories
