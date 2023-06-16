Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $211.87 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00016669 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $211.87 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001302 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,566,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,885,838 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars.
