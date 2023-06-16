Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $8.66. 8,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Baijiayun Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68.

Institutional Trading of Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

