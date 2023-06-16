AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES) Announces Dividend of $5.24

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFESGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.241 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

PFES stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (PFES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pfizer Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-2x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Pfizer stock. PFES was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.