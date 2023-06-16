AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES) Announces Dividend of $5.24

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:PFES – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.241 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

PFES stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Get AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF alerts:

AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF (PFES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pfizer Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-2x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Pfizer stock. PFES was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.