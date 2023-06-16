Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,761. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Axonics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

