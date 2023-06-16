Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

