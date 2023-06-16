AWM Capital LLC Invests $388,000 in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,083,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,116,000,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFSI opened at $31.13 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

