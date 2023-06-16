AWM Capital LLC Invests $321,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

