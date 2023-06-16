AWM Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,302 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

