Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 17,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

