Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Update

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVBH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avidbank will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.