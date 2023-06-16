Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Avalon Stock Down 0.4 %
AWX stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
