AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $2,700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,640.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,697.05.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,497.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,570.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,490.64. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.