Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 31,009 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.62. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,455. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $652.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

