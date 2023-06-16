Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4,395.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,651. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

