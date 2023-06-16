Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,009,000 after purchasing an additional 738,353 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Friday. 799,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,663. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

