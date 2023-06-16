Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 612,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.