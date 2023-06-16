Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly comprises about 2.9% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 25.85% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XDQQ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.