Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,725 Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust makes up 0.8% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXF traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

