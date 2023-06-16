AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Update

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AULRF remained flat at $17.65 on Thursday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

