Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Auckland International Airport from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Auckland International Airport Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $25.40 on Monday. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

