Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $621.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.70. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlanticus by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

