Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $335.59

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.59 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.00). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.05), with a volume of 86,976 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 335.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.78. The company has a market cap of £454.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,193.60, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

