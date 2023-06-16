Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $311.40

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 311.40 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 307.20 ($3.84), with a volume of 2289190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.75).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AML. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.61).
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.46. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -294.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Insider Activity
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
Featured Stories
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.