Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $311.40

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 311.40 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 307.20 ($3.84), with a volume of 2289190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AML. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.61).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.46. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -294.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.19), for a total value of £7,815,975.45 ($9,779,749.06). Corporate insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.