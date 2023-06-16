Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $144.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIZ. TheStreet raised Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

Assurant Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

