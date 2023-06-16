AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus Sells 7,265 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AssetMark Financial

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.