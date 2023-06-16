Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

