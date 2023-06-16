Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
