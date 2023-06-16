Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.