Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

