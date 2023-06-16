Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ASPHF stock remained flat at $4.11 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

