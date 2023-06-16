Arweave (AR) Market Cap Hits $166.07 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00019537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $166.07 million and $6.51 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,453.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00411177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00098837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.