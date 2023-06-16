Arweave (AR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.41 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $165.47 million and $4.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00019450 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,476.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00407276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00097872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.