Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,412,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 564,157 shares.The stock last traded at $38.47 and had previously closed at $39.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

