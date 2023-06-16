Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $245.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $238.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,254,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.